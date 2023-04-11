Left Menu

Akanksha Dubey death: Bhojpuri actress' family seeks CBI probe

A CBI probe has been demanded by the family members of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:45 IST
Akanksha Dubey death: Bhojpuri actress' family seeks CBI probe
Akanksha Dubey (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CBI probe has been demanded by the family members of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi. Speaking to ANI, lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi said, "I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. Akanksha's family members have demanded a CBI probe as they no longer trust the Varanasi Police. According to Akanksha's mother, singer Samar Singh used to harass Akanksha. Akanksha's family members believe that their daughter was murdered."

Samar Singh is an accused in Akanksha Dubey's alleged suicide case. Varanasi Police and Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation arrested him. The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26. She starred in several regional films, including 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

