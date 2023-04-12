Left Menu

South Korean star Jung Chae-yul passes away at 26

Actress Jung Chae-yul, best known for featuring in South Korean dramas, has died at the age of 26.

Actress Jung Chae-yul, best known for featuring in South Korean dramas, has died at the age of 26. Jung Chae-yul was found dead at her home on April 11, E! Online reported, citing Star News.

Her agency also issued a statement announcing the actress' demise. "We have to deliver very heartbreaking and unfortunate news--actress Chae-yul left us on April 11th. Her funeral will be held privately in accordance to the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else. We hope you pray for the deceased Chae-yul, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace," the statement read.

Prior to acting, the young artiste tried her hand at modelling. She began her career with the Korean modelling show Devil's Runway in 2016, and then gained fame with a TV show. Her breakthrough performance was in Netflix show Zombie Detective, where she played Bae Yoon-mi.

Jung Chae-yul was reportedly in the midst of filming for the upcoming drama, Wedding Impossible. The reason for her untimely death has not been determined yet. (ANI)

