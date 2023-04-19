Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3' completely new, claims Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman's fans can relax as his return as Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" won't tamper the previous "X-Men" timeline. Without divulging much details, the makers have assured that Jackman's Wolverine character arc from 2000's "X-Men" to 2017's "Logan" has nothing to do with his 'Deadpool 3' character. As reported by Variety, actor Ryan Reynolds and 'Wolverine' Hugh Jackman have kept all of the secrets safe about the movie but still, Ryan has given a hint by stating, "that it diverges greatly from Jackson's previous Wolverine. We've wanted to do this for decades...it's weirdly the perfect time."

Reynolds also shared his experience of working with Jackman, he said, "I never stopped trying to get him to come back as Wolverine. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work, luck, and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing's the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited." Ryan narrated how the makers decided upon the divergence for the character. He said, "And what we pitched him (Hugh Jackman) was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

A report by Variety fans has tagged 'Logan' as the perfect conclusion for the series. Jackman told, "It's all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines. Now we can go back because, you know, it's science. So, I don't have to screw with the 'Logan' timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too". They promised that 'Logan' will not be touched to remove the stress fans had from the day of the announcement. Ryan said, 'Logan' takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in 'Logan.' Not touching that."

"Deadpool 3" is all set for a May 2023 production start. The film will open in theatres on Nov. 8, 2024, from Disney. (ANI)

