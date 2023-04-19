Left Menu

'Twilight' saga to have a TV series version?

As reported by Hollywood Reporter, author Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series is in early development for a series version via Lionsgate Television.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:57 IST
'Twilight' saga to have a TV series version?
Still from Twilight. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
If reports are to be believed, the Twilight Saga is getting ready to have a televised treatment! As per Hollywood Reporter, author Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series is in early development for a series version via Lionsgate Television.

Sources say, author Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who during his tenure at Summit Entertainment bought the rights to the Twilight book series after Paramount Pictures passed, are both attached to exec produce the television take. According to Hollywood Reporter, Godfrey's Temple Hill banner produced all five of the movies that Feig's Summit distributed. The film franchise, which made stars of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, collectively grossed more than USD 3.4 billion worldwide.

The timing of the Twilight series comes as HBO Max recently confirmed that it was in the early development of a Harry Potter television adaptation. Lionsgate TV also recently announced plans to revive Spartacus with a sequel series from creator Steven S. DeKnight. Lionsgate TV produced both 'Spartacus: Blood and Sand' and the prequel miniseries 'Gods of the Arena' as the franchise also remains a valuable piece of the studio's library. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

