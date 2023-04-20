Spy × Family Chapter 79 reportedly delayed: Find out what to expect from the storyline

Fans of the popular manga series Spy × Family are eagerly anticipating the release of Chapter 79. The previous episodes have focused on Sylvia Sherwood, who had grown accustomed to her lazy lifestyle, lacking the motivation to make it more exciting. However, a meeting with Twilight and a challenge from Anya to a showdown between their dogs, Aaron and Bond, sparked a change in Sylvia. After spending a lively day, Sylvia realized the need to change her lifestyle, beginning with cleaning up her home.

Unfortunately, the release of Spy × Family Chapter 79 has been delayed. According to Sportskeeda, mangaka Tatsuya Endo needed a break, so an extra chapter was released along with a new illustration on April 17, 2023. The bi-weekly manga chapter release did not include the anticipated Chapter 79, leaving fans waiting for more.

Spy X Family follows the story of a spy who must "build a family" to complete his mission. However, he adopts a daughter who is a telepath and agrees to marry a skilled assassin. The series has become a fan favorite due to its unique premise and entertaining storylines.

Chapter 78.1, titled Short Mission 10, was a brief two-page chapter based on space exploration. The East increased funding for their rocket project to beat the West in the race to send rockets into space. Damian's friend Ewen was ecstatic about space exploration, but Damian and Emile were not interested, believing that the East was losing the race. Additionally, Emile could not understand why anyone would want to go to a place without air.

Later, when the trio arrived at their class, Anya was interested in space exploration after watching the news. Ewen played with her, causing Damian to feel jealous and try to join the conversation. However, his embarrassment led him to only murmur his words.

Readers can follow the Spy X Family series on various platforms such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MangaPlus website and app, and Shonen Jump+ app. As updates on the manga become available, fans can look forward to more exciting adventures from this unique and engaging series.

