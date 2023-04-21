Venom 3: Juno Temple joins Tom Hardy in lead role

Actress Juno Temple will soon join the star cast of the third instalment of the Venom franchise in which Tom Hardy plays the lead role with his popular superhero avatar 'Venom' beating up the bad guys. Adding to the spice, Juno is set to enter cinematic universe.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the details regarding her role and the plot of the story are yet to be disclosed. As 'Venom' is a top movie series pulling billions for the production house and unlimited entertainment for the audience the makers are being secretive about the storyline and cameos which the movie may feature. While Temple was known for roles in such projects as Vinyl, Killer Joe and Atonement, her role as the delightful Keeley Jones on the super-hit series Ted Lasso helped her get consideration for top parts, and now adding up to her filmography 'Venom 3' can be the real game changer for the actress.

Her performance on Ted Lasso has earned Emmy and SAG nominations for each of the seasons it has aired, and she is sure to be in the mix this Emmy season as well. With the series coming to an end, Temple already has been busy setting up that future slate, starting with the hit FX anthology series Fargo.

The fifth season is about to wrap shooting, and she is set to be front and centre of Noah Hawley's latest series instalment. The original 'Venom', directed by Ruben Fleischer, was a surprise smash hit, earning USD 856 million globally. It is one of the movies set in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. (ANI)

