Left Menu

Vince Vaughn to return for 'Dodgeball' sequel set at 20th Century Studios

According to entertainment website Deadline, Jordan VanDina has come on board to pen the script for the film from an idea by Vaughn.Details about the plot are being kept under wraps.The 2004 original followed Peter La Fleur Vaughn, owner of Average Joes Gym, a small and shabby, yet cherished, local haunt frequented by a group of misfits.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-04-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 11:06 IST
Vince Vaughn to return for 'Dodgeball' sequel set at 20th Century Studios
Vince Vaughn Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Vince Vaughn is returning to star in the sequel to hit comedy movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story'', currently in early development at 20th Century Studios. According to entertainment website Deadline, Jordan VanDina has come on board to pen the script for the film from an idea by Vaughn.

Details about the plot are being kept under wraps.

The 2004 original followed Peter La Fleur (Vaughn), owner of Average Joe's Gym, a small and shabby, yet cherished, local haunt frequented by a group of misfits. In order to save the gym from being taken over by Globo Gym, a corporate fitness chain run by White Goodman (Ben Stiller), Peter and his friends enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament with a USD 50,000 grand prize.

It was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, with Stiller and Stuart Cornfeld serving as the film’s producers. Other cast members for the upcoming sequel movie will be announced in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023