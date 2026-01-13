Fostering Peace and Prosperity: The Manipur Renaissance
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlights reconciliation and strong governance as keys to peace, emphasizing the state's resilience, cultural heritage, and achievements in agriculture and sports. He advocates for investments in education, skill development, and connectivity to ensure a prosperous future.
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla stressed the crucial role of reconciliation and effective governance in establishing peace in the state during his speech at a seminar on Tuesday.
He highlighted the resilience and rich cultural heritage of Manipur, as well as the pivotal roles played by security forces, civil society, and community stakeholders in steering the state towards stability and progress.
Bhalla also underscored Manipur's remarkable potential in sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, eco-tourism, and sports, while urging for more investments in education, skill development, and connectivity to empower the youth and ensure lasting prosperity.
