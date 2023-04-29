Left Menu

Rahul Vaidya has an advice after Kim Kardashian lookalike dies following plastic surgery

Christina Ashten Gourkani, aka Ashten G, died of cardiac arrest hours after the medical procedure. Her untimely demise undoubtedly raised questions about the risks of cosmetic surgery.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 02:22 IST
Singer Rahul Vaidya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The news of the death of Kim Kardashian's lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani after undergoing plastic surgery has sparked a debate. According to New York Post, Christina Ashten Gourkani, aka Ashten G, died of cardiac arrest hours after the medical procedure. Her untimely demise undoubtedly raised questions about the risks of cosmetic surgery.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, too, reacted to the unfortunate news and requested people to "respect the body God has given you". "Pls respect the body God has given u...Instagram likes is not the end of the world," he wrote on social media, sharing a post that claimed Christina died following cosmetic surgery.

Several also social media users also expressed similar views "Kim Kardashian lookalike and OnlyFans model dies of cardiac arrest after plastic surgery. She had 618000 followers on Instagram... Cosmetic surgery is more challenging than many standard surgeries," a social media user commented.

"Why are people harming their natural beauty? It's extremely shocking," another one wrote on Twitter. Gourkani's funeral is scheduled for next week, and her family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for it.

"It is with deep sorrow and an (immensely) heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani," her family wrote on the GoFundMe page. On Instagram, Gourkani often recreated the looks and poses of Kardashian. Gourkani's speech pattern in an interview appeared to mimic Kardashian's as well. Gourkani's birthday, October 22, coincidentally fell one day after Kardashian's.

However, the two were eight years apart. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

