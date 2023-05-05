King Charles III to use recycled King George VI's chair for Coronation

As part of a sustainability theme King Charles III is trying to strike for his historic Coronation at Westminster Abbey here on Saturday, he will be recycling a chair used by his grandfather George VI when he was crowned King 86 years ago.

By royal tradition, ceremonial chairs and thrones are used for the different stages of the Coronation Service at the Abbey.

In addition to St. Edward’s Chair or Coronation Chair used for the moment of crowning, the King and Queen Camilla will be seated in Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at different points during the religious service.

The Throne Chairs for the Enthroning and the Homage were made for the Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, later known as the Queen Mother of Queen Elizabeth II, on May 12, 1937.

''In the interests of sustainability, Their Majesties have chosen to use Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from the Royal Collection made for previous Coronations. These have been conserved, restored and adapted as required,” Buckingham Palace said.

The Chairs of the Estate which will be used on Saturday were made in 1953 by the London firm White, Allom and Company for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on June 2 that year. The central St. Edward’s Chair, made over 700 years ago from Baltic oak and first used at the Coronation of King Edward II, will be the Chair Charles will be sitting on when crowned King.

The palace revealed that earlier this year, the King and Queen visited the Royal School of Needlework to meet craftspeople and embroiderers who contributed to the project. As the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla became Patron of the Royal School of Needlework in 2017.

Charles and Camilla will be led through a religious ceremony lasting an estimated two hours on Saturday, being seated at these different chairs before being crowned King and Queen by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Besides, 100 Congregation Chairs have been made in collaboration between the Royal Household, Royal Warrant Holder furniture maker N.E.J Stephenson and the Prince’s Foundation to be positioned in Westminster Abbey for special guests.

The Chairs have been covered in blue velvet and feature the cyphers of Their Majesties. Following the Coronation, these Chairs will be auctioned, and the proceeds will be donated to charity.

