Anushka Sharma to Varun Dhawan, celebs extend birthday wishes to Abhishek Banerjee

On the occasion of actor Abhishek Banerjee's birthday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes to the 'Stree' actor.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 21:33 IST
Abhishek Banerjee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of actor Abhishek Banerjee's birthday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes to the 'Stree' actor. Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy birthday Abhishek. Wishing you love and light always."

Actor Tara Sutaria shared a picture with her 'Apurva' co-actor and wrote, "Happy, happy birthday. I hope you're celebrating yourself and having the best day. Can't WAIT to show everyone what we've created in #Apurva!!! See you soon and big hugs." 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mere Bhai."

Actor Kriti Sanon shared a video which she captioned, " Baaki sab theek Happy Birthday hai ji." Varun Dhawan shared a collage picture on her story, "Hope ur enjoying meri jaan."

Rajkummar Rao' wife actor Patralekhaa shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Have a good one." Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Apurva' opposite actor Tara Sutaria.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, he also has director Ribhu Dasgupta's next court-room drama film 'Section 84' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and an upcoming horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

