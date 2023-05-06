Left Menu

King Charles crowned at coronation service in London

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 16:32 IST
King Charles crowned at coronation service in London
Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Archbishop of Canterbury crowned King Charles in a lavish coronation ceremony in London on Saturday, placing the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on the monarch's head as he sat upon a 14th century throne in Westminster Abbey.

Charles, who succeeded his mother when she died last September, was earlier presented with an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world's largest colourless cut diamond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

