King Charles joined by senior royals on Buckingham Palace balcony

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 18:59 IST
King Charles appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his wife Queen Camilla, heir to the throne Prince William and other senior royals but Prince Harry, the King's younger son, was absent.

Harry, whose attendance at his father's coronation was in doubt earlier this year after he detailed family rows in his memoir "Spare", had no formal role in the ceremony. Harry attended without his wife Meghan and two young children, who remained in the United States. His eldest child Archie turns four on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

