PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-05-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 19:04 IST
Aamir Khan in Nepal to attend meditation programme

Superstar Aamir Khan is in Nepal on a personal visit during which he will attend a ten-day vipassana meditation programme here. The 58-year-old star reached Kathmandu on Sunday morning, an official at the Immigration Office said. ''Aamir Khan arrived in Kathmandu Sunday morning on board Vistara Airlines,'' the official told PTI. The actor will participate in a programme at the Vipassana Meditation Centre located in Budhanilkantha, around 12 kms away from the Kathmandu city.

''Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has joined the ten-day meditation programme which started from Sunday,'' a staff member of the meditation centre told PTI.

On the film front, Aamir was last seen in ''Laal Singh Chaddha'' which released in August 2022. Following the dull run of the movie, Aamir had said he would take some time off from acting. The superstar is yet to announce his next project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

