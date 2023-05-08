One Punch Man Season 3: Expected release date and storyline details

Ever since the second season of the highly anticipated anime One Punch Man aired in 2019, fans have eagerly awaited news of a third installment. Fortunately, the creators have confirmed that they are currently working on the new season and have indicated that it will be released soon. Though there is no exact release date announced for One Punchman Season 3, we can expect One Punch Man Season 3 to release in September 2023.

Based on previous release patterns, it is projected that the show will debut in September 2023, which would be consistent with the approximately four-year gap between the first two seasons. The official announcement for Season 3 was made on August 17, 2022, further supporting the expectation for a September 2023 release.

The initial two seasons of the One Punch Man anime series effectively covered the first 23 volumes of the manga, leaving just a handful of chapters to be adapted. It is being speculated that One Punch Man Season 3 may showcase the Heroes Association rallying together to confront their monstrous adversaries and launching an assault on the villains' headquarters.

The official announcement for Season 3 was made via a manga chapter on August 18, 2022. This chapter signed the conclusion of the protracted Monster Association saga, which many fans anticipate will be the central theme of Season 3. Considering that Season 2 only managed to cover the beginning of this saga, it is reasonable to expect that Season 3 will pick up from where it left off. The announcement page contained minimal details, featuring only an image of Saitama, Garou, and the numeral three.

In One-Punch Man's forthcoming season 3, viewers can anticipate the story continuing to adapt the manga's Monster Association saga from where it left off. The Monster Association arc primarily centers around Garou, a villain who hunts heroes and seeks to become the greatest monster of all time. Fans were left with the impression that Garou may be invited to join the Monster Association after he was taken to headquarters that we saw in the previous season. Many of the monsters introduced in the final episode of season 2, who are all executives of the organization, are also expected to make significant appearances in the upcoming season. The arc offers ample opportunities for the S-class heroes to shine, as they fight against the Monster Association to save a kidnapped child.

According to Screerant, all the familiar characters from previous seasons are expected to return in season 3, with Garou receiving even more screentime and almost becoming a secondary protagonist throughout the Monster Association arc. The hero Bang and his brother Bomb, who are connected to Garou, may also appear in significant roles. The S-class heroes will play a more substantial role in this season, leading the charge against the Monster Association, and their struggles to work together will form a significant theme of the story arc. Consequently, Saitama, the protagonist of the series, may receive less focus to accommodate the new characters.

As of now, there is no official release date for One Punch Man Season 3. We will keep tracking the show's progress and provide updates as they become available.

