Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra set to get engaged; check date here

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged, finally putting an end to speculations about their relationship.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:10 IST
Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged, finally putting an end to speculations about their relationship. Sources said the duo will exchange the rings on May 13 in Delhi.

Around 150 close friends and family members have been invited to the ceremony, the sources added. Several members from the political and film fraternity are expected to attend the function.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union". Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora had shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," he said in a tweet. Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

They were recently spotted at Mohali cricket stadium as they watched the IPL match together. Several images and clips from the match went viral. In one of the pictures, Parineeti was seen leaning on Raghav's shoulder, seemingly confirming their relationship. If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

