'Lord of War' sequel to feature Nicolas Sage, Bill Skarsgard in lead roles

The popular war-crime drama 'Lord of War' is returning with a sequel and the cast looks perfect as it features actor Nicolas Sage and Bill Skarsgard in pivotal roles.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:39 IST
The popular war-crime drama 'Lord of War' is returning with a sequel and the cast looks perfect as it features actor Nicolas Sage and Bill Skarsgard in pivotal roles. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Cage will reprise the role of Yuri Orlov an arms dealer and reported Bill will be seen as Orlov's son in the coming sequel of the movie.

The plot of the movie seems exciting as it may witness the competition between a father and his son who tries to become a warlord by defeating his dad. The plot will not have Bill trying to show the right path to his father which will definitely add spice to the much-awaited sequel. Bill playing the role of Anton Orlov will also be seen competing over odds with the same woman as his father, Anton will amass a mercenary army to fight America's Middle East conflicts in the film which will hit announcement at the Cannes Film Festival, reported Deadline.

The director of the film Andrew Niccol said, "There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best - 'Only the dead have seen the end of the war.' I'm looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son - who turns out to not be legitimate in any way." The first installment of the movie which was released in 2005 tracked the journey of the 20-year-long arm-dealing career of Yuri which also serves as a link between worldwide terrorism and the cold war.

The further details of the movie are still under the curtain as makers plan a big Cannes release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

