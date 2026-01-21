Legal Clash: Minnesota Leaders vs. Trump's Immigration Crackdown
The U.S. Department of Justice has issued grand jury subpoenas to Minnesota leaders, including the governor, attorney general, and Minneapolis mayor, questioning their opposition to President Trump's immigration enforcement. The move has sparked protests and accusations of political motivation against the Trump administration.
The U.S. Department of Justice has issued grand jury subpoenas to the offices of Minnesota's leading officials, including the governor, attorney general, and the mayor of Minneapolis, over their public opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
The subpoenas, part of an investigation into possible criminal actions, demand documentation from these offices on their cooperation or lack thereof with federal immigration authorities. This comes amid a surge in federal immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis area, marked by visible and sometimes violent actions from agents, leading to public protests.
Political tensions have escalated as Minnesota's Democratic leaders, calling the investigation a partisan maneuver, continue to challenge federal interventions legally and vocally. Their stance underscores growing concerns over using federal power to silence political dissent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Minnesota
- DOJ
- Trump
- subpoenas
- immigration
- investigation
- protests
- Walz
- Frey
- enforcement
ALSO READ
Federal Probe Targets Minnesota Leaders Over Immigration Clash
Nationwide Protests Surge Against Trump's Immigration Policies
Senators Challenge Trump's Alleged Overreach in Fed Investigation
Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies
Trump's Controversial White House Speech: Immigration, Mugshots, and the Nobel Prize