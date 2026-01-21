Legal Clash: Minnesota Leaders vs. Trump's Immigration Crackdown

The U.S. Department of Justice has issued grand jury subpoenas to the offices of Minnesota's leading officials, including the governor, attorney general, and the mayor of Minneapolis, over their public opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The subpoenas, part of an investigation into possible criminal actions, demand documentation from these offices on their cooperation or lack thereof with federal immigration authorities. This comes amid a surge in federal immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis area, marked by visible and sometimes violent actions from agents, leading to public protests.

Political tensions have escalated as Minnesota's Democratic leaders, calling the investigation a partisan maneuver, continue to challenge federal interventions legally and vocally. Their stance underscores growing concerns over using federal power to silence political dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)