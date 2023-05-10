Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson says will relaunch his show on Twitter
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 02:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 02:35 IST
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was taken off the air by the network last month, said on Tuesday he would relaunch his show on Twitter "soon."
Carlson said in a video message posted to Twitter that he would "bring some other things too which we will tell you about" later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
