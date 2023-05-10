Kunal Kemmu recalls working in 'Go Goa Gone'

Left Menu

As zombie comedy 'Go Goa Gone' completed 10 years of its release, actor Kunal Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in the hit film.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 14:35 IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As zombie comedy 'Go Goa Gone' completed 10 years of its release, actor Kunal Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in the hit film. "Go Goa Gone is a special film and really close to my heart. The film was like my baby as it was my first film where I got the opportunity to be a writer and work on an idea that came to life between the three of us, i.e. Raj - DK and myself. It feels great to see how even after so many years, it's still being talked about and at the receiving end of all this love. Contrary to everyone's belief that comedy is an easy genre, it requires a lot of hard work and skill. Nothing makes me happier than seeing the audience laughing and enjoying my character. Doing zombie comedy for the first time was an experience like no other and I feel honoured to have a film like Go Goa Goa in my filmography," he said.

Directed by Raj and DK, Go Goa Gone was released on 10th May 2013. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Vir Das in the lead roles. The makers are expected to return with the film's sequel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

