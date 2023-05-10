Left Menu

Pedro Pascal to star in horror epic 'Weapons' from Zach Cregger

He will also produce the project alongside his Barbarian producing team -- Roy Lee of Vertigo and JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-05-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:18 IST
Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is set to star in filmmaker Zach Cregger's sophomore directorial project, titled ''Weapons''.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is described as an ''interrelated, multi-story horror epic'' that is tonally in the vein of filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's 1999 classic ''Magnolia''.

The details of Pascal's character have been kept under wraps.

Cregger made a smash hit debut with ''Barbarian'', a movie that he wrote and directed. It featured Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgard, and Justin Long.

The filmmaker has penned the script for ''Weapons''. He will also produce the project alongside his ''Barbarian'' producing team -- Roy Lee of Vertigo and JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo's Miri Yoon is the other producer.

Pascal most recently featured in the third season of his ''Star Wars'' series ''The Mandalorian'' as well as ''The Last of Us'', HBO's critically-acclaimed series adaptation of the popular video game of the same name.

His upcoming projects include Ridley Scott's ''Gladiator'' sequel and Ethan Coen's film ''Drive-Away Dolls''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

