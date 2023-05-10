Left Menu

Pop duo Tvorchi to show Ukraine's 'Heart of Steel' at Eurovision

Tvorchi, Ukraine's electro pop-duo entry in Eurovision 2023, said they hoped to shine a spotlight on their country's fight for freedom when they perform in the grand final in Liverpool on Saturday night. Formed in 2018 by Ukrainian producer Andrii Hutsuliak and Nigerian-born singer Jeffery Kenny, the pair wrote their song "Heart of Steel" last spring when Ukraine's soldiers were defending Mariupol.

10-05-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tvorchi, Ukraine's electro pop-duo entry in Eurovision 2023, said they hoped to shine a spotlight on their country's fight for freedom when they perform in the grand final in Liverpool on Saturday night.

Formed in 2018 by Ukrainian producer Andrii Hutsuliak and Nigerian-born singer Jeffery Kenny, the pair wrote their song "Heart of Steel" last spring when Ukraine's soldiers were defending Mariupol. "We wrote it from how we felt, we didn't know we would apply to Eurovision," Kenny said.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra rode a huge wave of support from across Europe to win the contest last year, but the country was unable to stage the event this year, as the winner usually does, because of Russia's invasion. Liverpool, in northern England, stepped in to host instead.

Hutsuliak said Tvorchi would "show the world our message". "We'll show how strong Ukrainians are," he told Reuters. "We hope we can inspire people all around the planet to take a look at the Ukrainians who are fighting for their freedom, for their land, for their families."

Ukraine, as last year's winner, gains automatic entry to Saturday's grand final, along with the "big five," comprising Britain, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. Britain is represented by singer-songwriter Mae Muller with "I Wrote a Song".

She said there was a strong sense of community among the 37 countries competing in Liverpool. "It's quite an empowering feeling to be a part of that, and especially this year with hosting on behalf of Ukraine," she said. "It makes what is already a special occasion even more special."

Tuesday's first semi-final saw 10 acts qualify for the grand final, including early favourite, Sweden.

