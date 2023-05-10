Left Menu

VHP writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal to make 'The Kerala story' tax-free in Delhi

Vishva Hindu Parishad, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal to make 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state.

The Kerala Story poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Wednesday, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal to make 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the Union Territory. Thanking the largest States of the country, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh along with Uttarakhand who have already declared it tax-free, the national spokesperson of VHP today urged the rest of the states to follow it.

"Due to rapidly growing cases of Jihadist attacks, it is very important to get it done in the national capital of the country soon, to save the economically backward families of Delhi," he said. VHP wrote the letter to CM Kejriwal in Hindi which reads, "It is requested that 'The Kerala Story' is a film made on a very important subject. The film exposes how terrorist organizations like ISIS Jihadis under a well-thought-out conspiracy trap the innocent sister of our country. First, they trap them in the trap of love jihad and then convert their religion. Along with this, brainwash innocent girls and later recruit them to ISIS. Eye-opening facts about the dangerous designs and activities of Jihadi elements are shown through the film."

"This film is for the safety of our sisters and daughters and it is very important to beware of the Jihadi elements and to raise such awareness. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have declared the film tax-free in their states so that more people can watch it. The capital Delhi has also faced the sting of religious conversion, love jihad and terrorism innumerable times," the letter further reads. "So you are requested to declare The Kerala Story tax-free so that the families of economically weaker groups can also watch the film in large numbers. Thank you," the letter concluded.

'The Kerala Story' is based on the mass conversion of young Hindu women in Kerala and their involvement in terrorist activities. The team praised the Yogi government's law (Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020) and its efforts to stop "love jihad" and conversion. (ANI)

