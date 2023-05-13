Left Menu

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

She wore a yellow saree for the occasion and posed for the shutterbugs along with Parineetis father Pawan Chopra.Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also arrived in the national capital in the morning, was seen dressed in a black and white kurta pyjama with jacket for the function.Rumours of the Rajya Sabha MP and Chopras wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:10 IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday got engaged in a private ceremony, attended by family members and political leaders.

Raghav and Parineeti shared the news on their Instagram pages, posting several photos from the ceremony.

''Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!'' wrote the 34-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

The ceremony, held at the Central Delhi's Kapurthala House, was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti's cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The function began at 5 pm with Sukhmani Sahib path, followed by ardas. Engagement took place at 8 pm. For the special occasion, Raghav wore an ivory achkan from his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection, while Parineeti, 34, opted for a pastel peach dress by Manish Malhotra.

The guests also included Congress leader P Chidambaram, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien.

Priyanka arrived from the US earlier in the day to attend the ring ceremony. She wore a yellow saree for the occasion and posed for the shutterbugs along with Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also arrived in the national capital in the morning, was seen dressed in a black and white kurta pyjama with jacket for the function.

Rumours of the Rajya Sabha MP and Chopra's wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. The duo reached Delhi on Tuesday for the engagement.

On the eve of their engagement, Chopra's Mumbai home and Chadha's government residence in Delhi were decorated with lights and flowers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023