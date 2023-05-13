Left Menu

"Made it to Phuket..." Shehnaaz Gill shares pics from her vacation

On Saturday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram Stories and posted several photos where she can be seen enjoying her holiday.

13-05-2023
"Made it to Phuket..." Shehnaaz Gill shares pics from her vacation
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shehnaaz Gill is having a fun time in Phuket. The actor frequently shares daily updates with her fans on her social media. On Saturday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram Stories and posted several photos where she can be seen enjoying her holiday.She shared a picture of having a lavish breakfast in a restaurant.She captioned the post, "Made it to Phuket and first up Pet Pooja."

In the image, the actor was having pizza, noodles, soup, coconut water and a bowl of salad in her morning meal. Shehnaaz can seen dressed in a simple black dress with oversized sunglasses in a holiday look as she poses for the camera in the picture.

In another photo, she shared a glimpse of welcome preparation by the hotel with tea, flowers and cupcakes"Thank you for the warm wishes.", She wrote. In the final image, the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actor gave a sneak peek at her bed which was decorated by the hotel with flowers, her photos and soft-toy-shaped towels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she made her Hindi debut in Farhad Samji's directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she shared the screen space with Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. Talking about music, she collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' recently which took the internet by storm.

She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer. (ANI)

