Tagore provided intersection of culture, science: Meenakshi Lekhi

The intersection of culture and science was ''provided by'' Nobel Laureate writer-poet Rabindranath Tagore and those ideals were carried forward by Visva Bharati University, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi has said.

The minister of state for Culture made the remarks at a function organised here to mark the birth anniversary of Tagore on Friday evening.

On this occasion, Lekhi also launched 'Vigyan Vaibhav', a portal dedicated to 75 men and women who contributed to the field of science and developed by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

On the portal, the minister said, ''India always had a culture of science and women have contributed equally to it. India never stopped women from doing what they wanted to do (and) that's why the 'Vigyan Vaibhav' portal identifies the contribution of women and men in equal numbers.'' The event was organised by the IGNCA in collaboration with Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University and Sanrachna Foundation.

Former secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das was the guest speaker on the occasion. The other guests present on the occasion included former regional director of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Goutam De, Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh and professor O P Kalra from SGT University.

