Ed Sheeran tops UK charts with 'Subtract' after copyright victory

Pop star Ed Sheeran topped the UK music charts with his latest album, the critically acclaimed "Subtract", on Friday, a week after winning a U.S. copyright trial over one of his biggest hits. "Subtract", the British singer-songwriter's sixth studio album, went straight to no. 1, extending Sheeran's "flawless run of chart-topping albums", the Official Charts Company said.

Factbox-Who qualified in the second Eurovision semi-final?

The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, northern England, on Thursday. Ten of the 16 countries performing went through to Saturday's Grand Final.

Eurovision 2023: Sweden leads the betting ahead of Finland and Ukraine

Sweden's Loreen is favourite to win Eurovision ahead of Finland's Kaarija and Ukraine's Tvorchi, bookmakers William Hill said on Friday, adding that Australian rockers Voyager were also being backed after their appearance in Thursday's semi-final. The Grand Final of the song contest will be held on Saturday night in Liverpool, northern England, which is hosting the event on behalf of last year's winners Ukraine.

Factbox-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final

The Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, with acts representing 26 countries competing. Here are seven acts to watch out for:

Eurovision 2023: Ukraine-inspired grand final kicks off in Liverpool

The grand final of Eurovision 2023 kicked off on Saturday with last year's winner Kalush Orchestra performing on video in Ukraine and live in Liverpool, the northern English city hosting on behalf of the country that is fighting Russia's invasion. Organisers have walked a tightrope between reflecting the situation in Ukraine and steering clear of overt politics not allowed in the contest, which attracted 37 countries this year.

Michael J. Fox talks Parkinson's and perseverance in documentary 'Still'

For his armies of fans, Michael J. Fox will always be the eternal teenager, the 1980s heartthrob, the fresh-faced star of "Family Ties" and "Back to the Future". Looking back on his long career, he sees himself more as a cockroach.

Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing

As striking Hollywood writers protest working conditions, some are seeking more than a new labor contract. They are also looking for love on the picket lines. Single members of the Writers Guild of America gathered outside the Universal Studios lot this week for a combination of picketing and a dating mixer that later moved to a taco eatery.

