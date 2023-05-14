Sanjana Sanghi reveals how she is full-on mumma's girl

Actor Sanjana Sanghi enjoys a pleasant and rock-solid bond with her mother Shagun Sanghi as she explains her as the strongest pillar of her life from whom she cannot hide anything ever. Sanjana who is busy with script-reading sessions reveals what kind of bond she has with her mother. She narrates, "I think anyone who knows me, knows how close my mom and I are and she is my superpower and my main backbone. Ever since my brother and I were little, my parents brought us up in a way that we always felt comfortable sharing any and everything with them but of course, given that there is always that boundary between the parents and kids."

Answering about if she hides her relationships from her mom, the actor said, "Even when it comes to anyone that I've ever dated or had a crush on, I have never told her upfront about it majorly because I am very shy with these things but I am also the kind of person who cannot hide anything." "If I like someone or if I am seeing someone, I will mention his name at least 10 times a day, my face will start going pink because I start low-key blushing and I'll start telling her details about this one thing we did or this place that we went to and through that without even me having to tell her, she reads my body language and gets to know what's going on and I like it that way," the 'Dil Bechara' actor added.

Sanjana also shared about what kind of approach her mother carries on all these love-related matters of her life. She said, "You feel like you can share things but you are also not explicitly telling them and that's how it's always been. So, yes she is very aware when I am dating someone or when I am crushing on someone. She low-key gives me her approval/ not approvals also in her own way but whether I've to listen to that advice or not is still my choice!" Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanghi will be seen in 'Dhak Dhak' where she will share screen space with actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah. (ANI)

