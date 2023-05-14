Left Menu

Enrique Iglesias pulls out of headlining music festival gig due to pneumonia

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, the 48-year-old singer said doctors have ordered him absolute rest. Dear fans, much to my regret, itll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in Mexico. I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane, Iglesias said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 11:19 IST
Enrique Iglesias pulls out of headlining music festival gig due to pneumonia

Spanish music sensation Enrique Iglesias dropped out of the musical festival Tecate Emblema on the day of his performance due to pneumonia. Iglesias, known for pop tracks like ''Bailamos'', ''Hero'' and ''Heartbeat'' among others, was supposed to be the headlining act at the opening night of the two-day music festival near Mexico City on Saturday. In a statement shared on his social media platforms, the 48-year-old singer said doctors have ordered him "absolute rest." "Dear fans, much to my regret, it'll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in Mexico. I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane,'' Iglesias said. ''I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon,'' he added.

Festival organiser OCESA shared later that new a group of artists would perform in place of Iglesias, including Netflix's ''Elite'' star Danna Paola.

Robbie Williams and KYGO are headlining the second day set to take place on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023