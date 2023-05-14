Enrique Iglesias pulls out of headlining music festival gig due to pneumonia

Spanish music sensation Enrique Iglesias dropped out of the musical festival Tecate Emblema on the day of his performance due to pneumonia. Iglesias, known for pop tracks like ''Bailamos'', ''Hero'' and ''Heartbeat'' among others, was supposed to be the headlining act at the opening night of the two-day music festival near Mexico City on Saturday. In a statement shared on his social media platforms, the 48-year-old singer said doctors have ordered him "absolute rest." "Dear fans, much to my regret, it'll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in Mexico. I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane,'' Iglesias said. ''I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon,'' he added.

Festival organiser OCESA shared later that new a group of artists would perform in place of Iglesias, including Netflix's ''Elite'' star Danna Paola.

Robbie Williams and KYGO are headlining the second day set to take place on Sunday.

