"My character is very out-of-the-box and very interesting for me," says Sharad Malhotra about 'Thanks Mom'

Actor Sharad Malhotra talked about his short film 'Thanks Mom' which is a tribute to all mothers and he is happy that the film was released on Mother's Day. What makes it even more noteworthy is that Sharad is seen playing a completely different character in the short film. Sharad said about his short film and what made him say yes to the project, "The title itself was incredibly appealing, serving as a heartfelt tribute to all mothers. When I was offered this, I was clearly told that it was for Mother's Day concerning the mothers, for the mothers, then obviously the subject, which was very exciting."

"So in totality the title, the subject, the story, everything. This kind of subject and character I have never done in my entire career and I've always liked to do different roles and characters, that's how people know me, people know me for my versatility. So when I got this opportunity, I had to do it," he added. The actor is known for television shows such as 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki', 'Naagin 5' and 'Vidrohi'.

He further said, "My character is very out-of-the-box and interesting. I had to step out of my comfort zone and I had a strong intuition that I should embrace it. It required extensive preparation, from studying and researching to understanding the nuances of Rohan's personality. People expect something extraordinary whenever I take on a role, and this character definitely delivers that." "They have also told me that if Sharad is doing something, it will not be, it will not be like a regular normal thing. And I feel immensely grateful to have been given a chance to explore new territory and provide an exciting treat for my fans; it's something I've never done before, and I'm truly excited about it," shared the 40-year-old actor.

Explaining further Sharad shared, "Portraying this character was slightly challenging as it deviated from the usual day-to-day roles. It demanded a deep understanding of its intricate layers, requiring me to strike a delicate balance without going overboard or underplaying it. I invite you all to watch and experience this unique character named Rohan; it's unlike anything I've ever done before. I sincerely hope that audiences enjoy it." The film also stars Akanksha Puri opposite Sharad Malhotra including Pravina Deshpande and Palash Dutta in pivotal roles. Directed by Manik Talwar it is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)