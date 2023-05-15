Black Knight Season 2: Renewal status and updates on its availability

In the past two years, K-dramas have become very popular and successful. Some of them have even won awards and set new records for viewership. One of the most highly anticipated South Korean dramas, Black Knight, was recently released on Netflix on May 12, 2023. Fans of the show were eager to find out if a second season was confirmed, which only added to its already immense popularity.

To understand why fans are excited about the possibility of Black Knight Season 2, it's important to know what the show is about. Black Knight is a science fiction series that is based on Lee Yoon-gyun's webtoon called Delivery Knight.

In Black Knight, the story takes place in a future where air pollution is so bad that people can only survive with a special mask. Most of Korea is destroyed, and only a tiny amount of people remain. The people who deliver goods are incredibly important in this world. The show is about a man called '5-8', who is an excellent delivery man with great fighting skills. There is also a refugee named 'Sa-wol' who wants to be a delivery driver to help others. Black Knight is directed by Cho Ui-seok and stars Kim Woo-bin, Esom, and Kang Yoo-seok. This is Kim Woo-bin's first appearance on Netflix.

As of May 2023, there has been no announcement from Netflix regarding the renewal of Black Knight for season 2. However, this is not a cause for concern as the series has only recently been released. Whether or not there will be a renewal of the show will depend heavily on how well it is received by the audience.

One positive aspect to consider is that Black Knight is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, which means that there is plenty of material to draw from for future seasons. On the flip side, the story of the first season has already diverged significantly from the webtoon, so it may not be possible to use it as a blueprint for future seasons. If there is a Black Knight Season 2, the creators will need to decide if they want to continue the storyline from Season 1 or explore new incidents.

The first season of Black Knight focused on the journey of Sa-wol, an aspiring deliveryman, in a dystopian Korea where severe air pollution has left the country devastated and turned it into a desert wasteland. The survival of the remaining inhabitants depends heavily on delivery drivers known as "knights" to provide them with basic necessities, including oxygen.

Season 1 concluded with deliveryman 5-8 and other rogue deliverymen teaming up with Major Seol-ah to overthrow Ryu Seok, the ruler of the all-powerful Cheonmyeong Group who persecuted and killed refugees. Together with Sa-wol, they succeeded in taking down Ryu Seok after he overthrew his father. In the final scene of the season, Ryu Seok is shown being consumed by flames, but the blood transfusion he received from Sa-wol may have given him mutant properties that enabled him to survive the blast.

If Ryu Seok is still alive, he will likely seek revenge against 5-8, Sa-wol, and their allies for thwarting his plan to rid Korea of refugees. A potential season 2 would need to explore mutants in greater depth as the first season provided only a limited understanding of what being a mutant entails, what abilities they possess, and how many of them exist.

Currently, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the release of Black Knight Season 2 on Netflix. Keep following Devdiscourse for further updates on South Korean dramas.

