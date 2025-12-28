Pitch Perfect Mishap: MCG's Two-Day Ashes Test Shocker
The MCG pitch for the fourth Ashes test drew criticism after a rapid two-day match favored bowlers, leading to financial losses and a review of pitch preparation. Despite the backlash, MCG curator Matt Page stands by his work and remains optimistic about future matches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 07:33 IST
The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) became the focal point of controversy as it led to a two-day Ashes test match, heavily criticized for favoring bowlers.
MCG curator Matt Page expressed surprise and disappointment at the outcome, which resulted in England's win and financial losses for Cricket Australia.
Despite the setback, Page's track record at MCG remains strong, as stakeholders await the International Cricket Council's official verdict on the pitch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
