Left Menu

Pitch Perfect Mishap: MCG's Two-Day Ashes Test Shocker

The MCG pitch for the fourth Ashes test drew criticism after a rapid two-day match favored bowlers, leading to financial losses and a review of pitch preparation. Despite the backlash, MCG curator Matt Page stands by his work and remains optimistic about future matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 07:33 IST
Pitch Perfect Mishap: MCG's Two-Day Ashes Test Shocker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) became the focal point of controversy as it led to a two-day Ashes test match, heavily criticized for favoring bowlers.

MCG curator Matt Page expressed surprise and disappointment at the outcome, which resulted in England's win and financial losses for Cricket Australia.

Despite the setback, Page's track record at MCG remains strong, as stakeholders await the International Cricket Council's official verdict on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Northeast Blizzard: Storm Disrupts Travel, Triggers Weather Emergencies

Northeast Blizzard: Storm Disrupts Travel, Triggers Weather Emergencies

 Global
2
Pitch Perfect Mishap: MCG's Two-Day Ashes Test Shocker

Pitch Perfect Mishap: MCG's Two-Day Ashes Test Shocker

 Global
3
Russia's Stance on Taiwan and Japan’s Militarization

Russia's Stance on Taiwan and Japan’s Militarization

 Global
4
BJP's Governance Marathon: Promises and Challenges in Delhi's Transformation

BJP's Governance Marathon: Promises and Challenges in Delhi's Transformation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025