Alia Bhatt slays denim-on-denim look effortlessly

Denim-on-denim is a fashion trend that will always work irrespective of any season. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt also loves sporting this casual look.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 12:23 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Denim-on-denim is a fashion trend that will always work irrespective of any season. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt also loves sporting this casual look. On Sunday, the 'Raazi' star was spotted slaying denim-on-denim look at the Mumbai airport. Shutterbugs captured several images of Alia last night.

In the images, Alia is seen sporting a white top with loose denim pants and a denim overcoat. She also carried a small leather handbag. She left her straight tresses loose. Alia paired the denim look with black heels. Alia's airport look garnered several likes and comments.

"Woah...she looks great," a social media user commented. "Perfect...loved it," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is making waves across the globe. She recently made heads turn with her Met Gala debut. Alia hit the red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base. This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'. Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

