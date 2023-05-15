Ashish Verma shares experience working Dimple Kapadia in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

Actor Ashish Verma has shared his experience with veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and his favourite moments from sets of 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'. For Ashish Verma, one of his favourite moments at the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is sharing screen space with Dimple Kapadia. This was the first time Ashish got a chance to spend time with the veteran actor on the personal level and says these are the moments he is going to cherish for a very long time.

Ashish said, "Dimple ma'am is an absolutely delight !! She is very childlike . Imagine a person who can be the most elegant and the most goofy at the same time , that's Dimple mam for you !! She is a giver , every one knows that she is a phenomenal actor but not many know that she is an even better co-actor." He added, "She doesn't shy away from expressing her fears, her anxieties and in the process helps you shed yours. I play her son in the show. Long walks where we discussed sky , earth and everything in between made the journey from mam to mom a memorable one."

Ashish plays the elder son to Dimple Kapadia and brother of Radhika Madan in the series. On playing the character of Savitri in 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', Dimple Kapadia said, "I'll admit that Savitri's family is dysfunctional at best as they draw daggers to be one up on each other. But if anyone from the outside threatens their existence, it could very likely be the last mistake that person makes. I did enjoy the action sequences - while I have done action in some of my films, this was unapologetic and raw."

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Saas, 'Bahu Aur Flamingo' is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative (a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts). The series also stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Naseerudin Shah, Ashish Verma and Angira Dhar. (ANI)

