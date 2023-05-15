Left Menu

Ashish Verma shares experience working Dimple Kapadia in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

Actor Ashish Verma shared his experience with veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and his favourite moments from sets of 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:21 IST
Ashish Verma shares experience working Dimple Kapadia in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'
Ashish Verma, Dimple Kapadia (Image Source: Instagram, Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ashish Verma has shared his experience with veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and his favourite moments from sets of 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'. For Ashish Verma, one of his favourite moments at the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is sharing screen space with Dimple Kapadia. This was the first time Ashish got a chance to spend time with the veteran actor on the personal level and says these are the moments he is going to cherish for a very long time.

Ashish said, "Dimple ma'am is an absolutely delight !! She is very childlike . Imagine a person who can be the most elegant and the most goofy at the same time , that's Dimple mam for you !! She is a giver , every one knows that she is a phenomenal actor but not many know that she is an even better co-actor." He added, "She doesn't shy away from expressing her fears, her anxieties and in the process helps you shed yours. I play her son in the show. Long walks where we discussed sky , earth and everything in between made the journey from mam to mom a memorable one."

Ashish plays the elder son to Dimple Kapadia and brother of Radhika Madan in the series. On playing the character of Savitri in 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', Dimple Kapadia said, "I'll admit that Savitri's family is dysfunctional at best as they draw daggers to be one up on each other. But if anyone from the outside threatens their existence, it could very likely be the last mistake that person makes. I did enjoy the action sequences - while I have done action in some of my films, this was unapologetic and raw."

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Saas, 'Bahu Aur Flamingo' is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative (a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts). The series also stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Naseerudin Shah, Ashish Verma and Angira Dhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023