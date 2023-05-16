Jamie Foxx back in action after hospitalisation, deets inside

Actor Jamie Foxx, who was recently hospitalised following a medical emergency, will soon be hosting a gaming show. Jamie and his daughter Corinne Foxx announced the update via a statement, Page Six reported.

"We are thrilled to be developing 'We Are Family' with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment," the father-daughter duo said in the statement. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

The new series - which is set to premiere sometime in 2024 - will feature celebrities' non-famous relatives performing duets with their famed family member, who is hidden. The 100 contestants will compete to win up to USD 100,000 by correctly guessing who the other mysterious celebrities are.

The father-daughter duo previously worked together hosting the music game show "Beat Shazam" for the last five seasons. The "Day Shift" actor, 55, was hospitalized on April 11 for an unspecified "medical complication."

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Corinne shared at the time. Nearly a month later, Corinne, 29, revealed that her dad "has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," via her Instagram Story on May 12.

"In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday," she added while thanking his fans and followers for their "prayers and support." The "Ray" star has stayed fairly tight-lipped about the ordeal, but he took to Instagram on May 3 to share his gratitude for his fans.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote. (ANI)

