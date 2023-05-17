Bengali movie 'Fatafati' message against body-shaming: Director

Asserting that his film 'Fatafati' is a message against body-shaming, filmmaker Aritra Mukherjee exhorted every woman to be proud of herself.

Mukherjee said he could instantly relate to the storyline of the movie, the title of which puns on the word 'fat' but also means 'superb' or 'amazing' in Bengali, as his wife also had to face taunts for being plus-sized.

The movie, which was released on May 5, is running packed houses in various theatres across West Bengal.

''Since childhood, I have seen people being harassed for being fat. They are given all sorts of names and crass jokes are cracked upon them without thinking about the mental state of that person. My wife also had to face such ridicule,'' Mukherjee told PTI.

''So, when the film's producers Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, Nandita Roy and Jinia Sen of Windows production house narrated the storyline to me, I immediately agreed to direct the film,'' he said.

Mukherjee feels that the only way women can counter such crass comments is by rebutting the trolls and doing whatever they want to, with confidence.

''It is a social issue that needs to be addressed,'' he said.

He said the movie's protagonist Ritabhari Chakraborty, who essayed the role of a plump, young homemaker named Phullora, adapted to the role ''like fish to water''.

''Chakraborty could relate to the harassment faced by fat women. She gained a few kilos for the role,'' Mukherjee said.

Phullora is an outspoken woman, who is good at stitching and tailoring, and she reaches out to her audience outside her mofussil house through social media. Ultimately her reels help her become a fashion influencer who does not fit into the conventional term of a model, the filmmaker said.

Mukherjee had earlier directed 'Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti' film in 2020. The movie dwelt on a priestess, with Chakraborty gaining critical acclaim for her portrayal in the lead role.

Chakraborty said the film's narrative affirms that one's weight should not come in the way of her dreams, of leading life on her own terms.

''Phullora is made to believe by some people that she is heavily-built, not smart enough and is a misfit in social events but she proves them wrong and motivates other women of her locality to aim big. I am happy that the film struck a chord with the people,'' she said.

Chakraborty said a woman's body weight and shape do not matter as long as she is confident about herself.

''It is one thing to flag someone's health issues out of concern and another to pass crass comments about the way she is looking. There has to be a clear distinction. I am happy that a popular film is finally addressing the issue in terms understandable for common people,'' she said.

Actor Abir Chatterjee, who essayed the role of Phullora's husband Bachaspati belonging to a lower-middle class household, said that ''every sensible person would relate to the storyline''.

''Since our childhood, all of us have seen fat people being bullied or taunted in schools, social gatherings or even 'addas'. We had not always taken their side. When the script was read to me, I agreed to do the film at once. When the shooting began, the chemistry between me and Ritabhari clicked from the very first day,'' he said.

