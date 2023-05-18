Left Menu

Richa Chadha to star in international film 'Aaina' with William Moseley

Actor Richa Chadha is all set to make her International debut in Indo-Brit Production 'Aaina' alongside British actor William Moseley.

Actor Richa Chadha is all set to make her International debut in Indo-Brit Production 'Aaina' alongside British actor William Moseley. Richa has already worked in the international film 'Love Sonia' which was produced by David Womark but was directed by Indian director Tabrez Nooran.

The film, set between London and India, 'Ainaa' was officially launched and announced at the prestigious House of Lords by the makers of the film last evening where U.K. member of parliament Stuart Andrew, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Department for Culture, Media and Sport), alongside the lead cast, director and producers of the film. 'Ainaa' is being helmed by director Markus Meedt, who makes his feature debut with the project. The film is a social drama about the impact of violence caused by the war both within cultures and on human beings in the form of PTSD.

Speaking of this project, Richa said, "I'm excited to be working in a new part of the world, I like to experiment. They have put together an impressive crew of the best of talent from India and the UK. It's truly going to be a collaborative effort to embark on a film that deals with such an important subject. We are currently in London prepping for the film with the shooting expected to commence on June 2nd. I have always strived for challenging role and this one sure is one of the most toughest parts I have taken up". Sharing the screen with Chadha is William Moseley, a renowned British actor who gained fame as a child actor in "The Chronicles of Narnia" films. Moseley also made an impactful appearance in the Indian film 'Margarita with a Straw,' showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor.

The film is being produced Big Cat Films UK and the producers are Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh. Apart from this, Richa is soon going to be seen in Zee's 'Nurse Manjot', the third installment of the hit comedy franchise, 'Fukrey 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Netflix series 'Heeramandi'. (ANI)

