Morfydd Clark, Eddie Marsan join revenge thriller 'Uncle'

''Lord of the Rings'' series star Morfydd Clark and British actor Eddie Marsan have boarded the cast of revenge thriller movie ''Uncle''.

To be directed by Joe Marcantonio of ''Kindred'' fame, the movie will also feature Sope Dirisu, known for movies ''Sand Castle'', ''Criminal'', and ''The Huntsman: Winter's War'', reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The story follows barely teenage Millie and her Uncle John (Dirisu) as they embark on a brutal mission of revenge and retribution after the brutal murder of their family.

But as they get closer to the people responsible, Millie must decide if she is ready to follow the bloody path of vengeance and its violent, premature journey into adulthood.

Marcantonio penned the film's script with Owynne Dawkins. The movie will start filming in the UK later this year. It is produced by Auroral Pictures' Rebecca Knapp and Matthew Wakeham.

