'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi to voice in animated Christmas movie 'Teddy's Christmas'

The film about a Teddy Bear and a little girl will have its U.S. theatrical release in time for this year's holiday season, following its release in several European countries, reported Variety, a US-based media company.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 18:49 IST
Zachary Levi. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Zachary Levi will lend his voice to the character Teddy in the Christmas film "Teddy's Christmas". The film about a Teddy Bear and a little girl will have its U.S. theatrical release in time for this year's holiday season, following its release in several European countries, reported Variety, a US-based media company.

Levi is best known for his portrayal of the superhero Shazam in "Shazam!" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and for his voice actor role in Disney's "Tangled." "Teddy's Christmas" will be released by Capelight Pictures and Blue Fox Entertainment in the U.S.

The film is produced by Fantefilm, one of Norway's best-known production companies. In the film, snowflakes, fragrant almonds and twinkling lights create the perfect atmosphere at Mariann's Christmas market visit when suddenly she discovers an unbelievable secret: on the top shelf of the lottery booth, the sweetest teddy bear has just moved his head and started sniffing.

Feeling an instant connection with the cuddly animal, Mariann can't think of any better wish for Christmas and tries to win him. However, Teddy has different plans, dreaming of a wealthy owner who can show him everything the world has to offer. But when Teddy is taken away to a woodshed, his new best friend, the hedgehog Bolla, helps him realize what really counts in life. According to Variety, Solveig Langeland, managing director of Sola Media, which is handling the worldwide rights, said: "We are more than thrilled to have Zachary Levi on board to bring our Teddy to life on the big screens in North America! His great talent and unique voice make him the perfect choice." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

