Tiger Zakhmi Hai, says Salman Khan after sustaining shoulder injury

Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday said he has suffered an injury in his shoulder.

In a tweet, Salman hinted he was hurt on the set of his much-awaited film ''Tiger 3''.

''Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Let the world be, try lifting a 5 kg dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai (Tiger is injured). #Tiger3 (sic)'' the 57-year-old actor wrote on the microblogging site.

In his post, Salman also shared a picture of his back with a pain-relieving patch on his left shoulder.

''Tiger 3'', backed by Yash Raj Films, will see the star return as the titular Indian spy alongside Katrina Kaif's Zoya, a Pakistani spy and his wife. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller will hit the screens in November.

Salman was last seen in ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'', a family entertainer produced by Salman Khan Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)