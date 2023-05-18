Left Menu

Mick Jagger's daughter Jade arrested in Ibiza

Jade Jagger, the daughter of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, has been arrested on the Spanish island of Ibiza for attacking police officers, a police source said on Thursday without providing further details. When they arrived, the man resisted arrest and Jagger attacked police officers by scratching and punching, El Pais added.

Jade Jagger, the daughter of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, has been arrested on the Spanish island of Ibiza for attacking police officers, a police source said on Thursday without providing further details. The 51-year-old jewelry designer had been staying at a hotel on the popular party island since at least May 11, according to her Instagram account.

She was arrested on Wednesday along with a man following an altercation at a restaurant in the island's capital Ibiza Town, Spain's largest newspaper El Pais reported, citing witnesses. The man became aggressive with waiters and the couple were thrown out, according to El Pais.

Police were called after the man continued to hurl insults on the street. When they arrived, the man resisted arrest and Jagger attacked police officers by scratching and punching, El Pais added. She will appear in court on Friday, according to El Pais.

The police source declined to confirm the details of the El Pais report. Reuters was not able to immediately reach Jagger for comment.

