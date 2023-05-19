Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in Sophie Couture gown at Cannes 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:48 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Image Credit: ANI
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her date with the Cannes Film Festival as she turned heads at the movie gala in a shimmery outfit.

A regular at the iconic festival, Aishwarya attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford's fifth ''Indiana Jones'' movie ''The Dial of Destiny'' on Thursday.

The 49-year-old actor wore a lightweight aluminium detailed gown with a signature cinched corset and an embellished hood. She later posed for the shutterbugs.

According to the label's official Instagram page, the outfit is a part of the Cannes Capsule Collection.

Aishwarya, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years, arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week.

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part epic ''Ponniyin Selvan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

