Angad Bedi to star in legal drama series 'A Legal Affair'

Actor Angad Bedi is set to feature in ''A Legal Affair'', the official adaptation of popular Korean series ''Suspicious Partner'', which starred Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun. Bedi is paired opposite actor Barkha Singh in the Hindi version, produced by Jio Studios, a press release stated.

The show has already been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai, and will be released later this year.

Bedi, known for movies such as ''Pink'', ''Tiger Zinda Hai'' and ''Dear Zindagi'', said ''A Legal Affair'' is an ''intense romantic drama'', a genre he never tried before. ''I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether... Also, this show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, 'Suspicious Partner', which is already such a successful show.

''It's kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it's up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show,'' the 40-year-old actor said.

Directed by Karan Darra, the show will be streamed online on the JioCinema app or My Jio app. The release date is yet to be announced.

''Suspicious Partner'', which came out in 2017, followed Noh Ji-wook (Ji Chang-wook), a prosecutor, and Eun Bong-hee (Nam Ji-hyun), a prosecutor trainee, and how they work together on a mysterious case involving a sly psychopath murderer.

