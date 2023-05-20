Dave Bautista's action comedy 'The Killer's Game' adds Ben Kingsley, Sofia Boutella

British veteran Ben Kingsley and ''The Mummy'' actor Sofia Boutella have boarded the cast of Dave Bautista-led action comedy ''The Killer’s Game''. an upcoming action comedy from Lionsgate.

The project, which was recently acquired by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, will be helmed by ''Day Shift'' director JJ Perry, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Based on author Jay Bonansinga’s novel of the same title, ''The Killer’s Game'' follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorises a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow.

After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

The details of the characters to be played by Kingsley and Boutella have been kept under wraps.

Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg wrote the film, with James Coyne handling recent rewrites.

The project will be produced by Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards for Endurance Media and Kia Jam.

Bautista and Jonathan Meisner will exec produce for Dogbone Entertainment, along with Scott Lambert, with Jake Katofsky and Vanessa Humphrey to serve as co-producers.

Kingsley, who won an Oscar for his performance in Richard Attenborough's ''Gandhi'' (1982), will be seen in Marvel’s series ''Wonder Man'', in which he will reprise his MCU character of Trevor Slattery. His upcoming projects also include ''Jules'', ''Daliland'', Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl adaptation ''The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'' for Netflix and Terrence Malick’s ''The Way of the Wind''.

Algerian actor Boutella became popular for her roles in ''Kingsman: The Secret Service'', ''Star Trek Beyond'', ''Atomic Blonde'' and Tom Cruise's ''The Mummy''.

She currently stars in BBC’s historical drama series ''SAS: Rogue Heroes''. The actor will also feature in Zack Snyder's Netflix space epic ''Rebel Moon''.

