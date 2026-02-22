Trump Targets Netflix Board Member Susan Rice: Demands Immediate Action

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly demanded that Netflix remove board member Susan Rice, threatening the streaming service with fallout if they fail to act 'immediately.' Trump's call for action follows Rice's critical comments on a podcast regarding corporations siding with Trump.

In a Truth Social post, Trump denounced Rice as 'racist' and 'Trump Deranged,' claiming she lacks talent and acts out of political bias. He questioned her role and remuneration at the company, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Rice's comments on Preet Bharara's podcast highlighted her view that companies aligning with Trump acted out of narrow self-interest. Rice warned of potential political consequences and emphasized an 'accountability agenda' for those involved, as political activist Laura Loomer pointed out in a social media post criticizing potential media mergers.

(With inputs from agencies.)