Miley Cyrus unsure about touring: Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't the thing I love

And, you know what... Cyrus told the British Vogue magazine.The 30-year-old singer had earlier said she loves performing in front of friends but doesnt feel natural about singing in front of a crowd.Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isnt really the thing that I love.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-05-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:41 IST
Miley Cyrus Image Credit: Flickr
Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus says she seemingly has no desire to go on a music tour and sing in front of thousands of fans.

The former Disney star, who last went on a world tour almost 10 years ago, said she isn't sure about putting herself out there for ''anyone else's pleasure''.

''After the last (headline arena) show I did (in 2014), I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. ''Not only can't because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what...'' Cyrus told the British Vogue magazine.

The 30-year-old singer had earlier said she loves performing in front of friends but doesn't feel natural about singing in front of a crowd.

''Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety. It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,'' she added.

