Deepika Padukone reacts to Dwayne Johnson's 'I didn't know what depression was' statement

Deepika Padukone, who has been an active advocate of mental health awareness and battled depression in past, has reacted to Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson opening up about his mental health.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:05 IST
Actor Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Deepika Padukone, who has been an active advocate of mental health awareness and has battled depression in the past, reacted to Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson opening up about his mental health. On Sunday, actor Deepika Padukone shared a post on Dwayne's statement about him suffering from depression, which was originally shared by a news portal.

"'I didn't know what mental health was, I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't wanna be there.'-DWAYNE JOHNSON, The Pivot podcast," the post read. Reacting to it, Deepika wrote, "Mental health matters."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Project K' opposite actor Prabhas. She also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, 'Pathaan'. 'Fighter', which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. She recently made heads turn with her Time Magazine cover.

In her Time magazine interview, Deepika also talked about marriages today."Having said that, I think not just my parents but that entire generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today -- I sound like some love guru (laughs) -- but I feel like there's a lack of patience and I think that that's something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. Lots of other things but patience is the number one," Deepika said. (ANI)

