Ram Alladi's Panne has an interesting connection to Quentin Tarantino, find out

Quentin Tarantino's style of filmmaking has inspired many around the world. His unique way of filmmaking has inspired many filmmakers, and one such personality is Award-winning New York-based writer and director, Ram Alladi. Ram Alladi, who recently released the trailer of his upcoming, political patriotic drama Panne aka PAGES, shared an interesting anecdote on how he was fascinated with Quentin's work.

Talking about the same, Ram Alladi Said," Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker whose work is packed to the brim with references from classic cinema and if an artist is only as good as his influences, then Tarantino is one of the all-time greats, and I have always admired QT's work because of the way he presents his work, he is adept at throwing out a great scene, especially when it comes to the trailer of his films, as he uses the same editing technique called the non-linear editing which many filmmakers follow, so, when I was cutting out scenes for Panne's trailer, I followed the same strategy which creates a film with rich complexity and exceptional character building that entrances audiences. He added, "And sometimes the screenplay of the film requires to be narrated with voice over parallelly, and since Panne aka PAGES is a drama, i thought of getting Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher or Danny Denzongpa on board for Panne, to get it narrated via them, because they have a very versatile voice because obviously (I am no Tarantino to narrate it myself) but he's inspired me to be a filmmaker to take risks, so here we are with our film ready to be released soon."

Panne is slated to release soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)