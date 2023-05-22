Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 may focus on Goku and Vegeta's training journey

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 is the next exciting installment in the series readers are waiting for. In the previous chapter, Broly's Berserk Form was unleashed, and now fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming chapter to see how Goku will learn to conserve his energy with the help of Vegeta.

Long ago, King Vegeta was jealous of Broly's power and sent him away to a distant planet. After many years, Broly and his father were rescued by members of Frieza's army and brought back to Earth. Upon his return, Broly faced off against Vegeta and Goku, but he was no match for them. However, when Frieza killed Broly's father, it triggered a transformation in Broly, granting him immense power.

What happened in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93, Vegeta and Goku found themselves overwhelmed by Broly's incredible strength and power. To continue the battle, the two Saiyans fused, forming the mighty warrior Gogeta. Through their combined efforts, they were eventually able to defeat Broly and emerge victorious. With his father no longer by his side, Broly decided to leave Freeza's army behind and return to his home on the planetoid Vampa, accompanied by Lemo and Cheelal.

During their training sessions, Goku noticed that Broly struggled with controlling his temper, causing him to lose control of his powers. Goku turned to Vegeta for advice on how to help Broly maintain calmness during battles. However, Vegeta, who had been dedicating hours to meditation, seemed preoccupied and lacked the time to assist. Goku found it surprising that Vegeta, known for his intense and driven personality, could sit for extended periods in meditation.

In a conversation with Goku, Vegeta revealed his long-held feelings of inferiority and the belief that he lacked certain qualities possessed by his opponents. To bridge this gap, Vegeta developed a new meditation technique focused on training his mind. Rather than solely relying on physical strength, Vegeta aimed to harness his power efficiently, eliminating wasted energy during fights. He explained to Goku that by attacking in a relaxed state, their opponents would have difficulty predicting their moves, allowing them to unleash explosive power while preserving their stamina.

What to expect from Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 spoilers are yet to be out. Spoilers for the new chapter will likely become available during its release week. However, based on the recent plotlines we can guess what might happen in Chapter 94.

Since Vegeta and Goku managed to defeat Broly in the previous chapter, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 may shift the focus to a new storyline or introduce a new challenge for our Saiyan heroes. We might see the aftermath of Broly's departure from Freeza's army and his return to the planetoid Vampa. There could be potential developments involving Broly's character, such as further exploration of his powers or his interactions with Lemo and Cheelal.

Additionally, Goku's request for advice from Vegeta regarding helping Broly control his temper might lead to some character development for both Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94. We may witness their continued training and their efforts to refine their fighting techniques, particularly in terms of energy conservation and power management. This could potentially lead to new power-ups or strategies in future battles.

Fans can also track the raw scans, which typically surface one to two days before any manga chapter's official publication. However, we will need to wait over a month for this one.

Dragon Ball Super 94 will release on June 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the chapters on VIZ Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

We will keep you informed on any new developments regarding Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94. English and Spanish versions of the manga will be accessible via web and mobile apps.

