BTS member V confirms Cannes appearance

We look forward to seeing you, the 37-year-old shared the invitation sent to him by Peter Utz, Celines Head Director of Couture and Events.Vs post comes amid reports that BLACKPINK member Jennie is also attending Cannes.

PTI | Cannes | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:48 IST

Kim Tae-hyung Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

BTS member V is set to debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The South Korean singer, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, confirmed his appearance at the 76th edition of the prestigious film extravaganza on Instagram Monday.

V will attend the gala as French luxury brand Celine's global ambassador.

''Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you,'' the 37-year-old shared the invitation sent to him by Peter Utz, Celine's Head Director of Couture and Events.

V's post comes amid reports that BLACKPINK member Jennie is also attending Cannes. The idols are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Jennie will be seen alongside The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp in HBO series ''The Idol'', which will be screened under the Out of Competition section at the Cannes Film Festival. The film gala will come to a close on May 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

